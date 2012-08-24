FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Usher gains sole custody of two children
August 24, 2012 / 10:30 PM / in 5 years

Usher gains sole custody of two children

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Usher performs at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - An Atlanta judge on Friday awarded R&B singer Usher primary custody of his two sons with ex-wife Tameka Foster Raymond, according to a person with knowledge of the ruling.

Usher had been seeking sole custody of Usher V, 4, and Naviyd, 3, while his ex-wife wanted to maintain joint custody and receive an increase in child support payments.

The long custody battle had been marred with public mud-slinging on both sides as each party alleged the other was an unfit parent. Tragedy also struck in July when Foster Raymond’s 11-year-old son Kile Glover - Usher’s stepson - died after suffering a brain injury during a jet-ski accident.

One source who was not authorized to speak on the record confirmed the judge’s ruling and said “it’s been a long and difficult process for everyone.”

Representatives for the “Yeah!” singer declined to comment on the ruling or the court proceeding.

Usher filed for divorce from Foster in 2009 after less than two years of marriage.

Reporting by Zorianna Kit; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Jan Paschal

