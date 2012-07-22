FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
R&B star Usher's former stepson dies from boating mishap injuries
July 22, 2012 / 5:21 PM / 5 years ago

R&B star Usher's former stepson dies from boating mishap injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kile Glover, the 11-year-old former stepson of Grammy-award winning R&B star Usher, died on Saturday of injuries received in a boating accident more than two weeks ago.

Glover died on Saturday morning, the Willie A. Watkins funeral home in Atlanta said.

“We are handling the arrangements,” an employee at the funeral home said.

Glover, the son of Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Foster, was on a raft on Lake Lanier in Georgia on July 6 when it collided with another watercraft. He sustained a brain injury and had been treated at an Atlanta hospital.

Usher was married to Foster for two years. The couple, who had two children of their own together, divorced in 2009.

Last month, Usher scored his fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with “Looking 4 Myself.” It was the seventh album from the 33-year-old star.

Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by David Brunnstrom

