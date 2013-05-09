FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Bertolucci to head jury at Venice film festival
#Entertainment News
May 9, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Italy's Bertolucci to head jury at Venice film festival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Director Bernardo Bertolucci attends a news conference for the film "Io E Te", at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

MILAN (Reuters) - Veteran Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci will head the jury of this year’s Venice film festival, which runs from August 28-September 7, organizers said on Thursday.

Bertolucci is best known for his steamy 1972 movie “Last Tango in Paris” and for the 1987 biopic “The Last Emperor”, which won nine Oscars and is the only Italian film to have won an Academy Award for best director.

In Venice, the 73-year old wheelchair-bound film-maker will preside over the panel that decides the main awards at the annual cinema showcase, including the coveted Golden Lion prize for best picture.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Paul Casciato

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
