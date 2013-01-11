FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Meredith Vieira to leave "Millionaire" U.S. TV show
January 11, 2013 / 3:25 AM / 5 years ago

Meredith Vieira to leave "Millionaire" U.S. TV show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TV personality Meredith Vieira waves to fans in New York, June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Television personality Meredith Vieira is leaving the U.S. version of the quiz show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” after 11 seasons.

“It’s the final year of Meredith’s contract. She has chosen to move on and pursue other opportunities. We are searching for a new host,” said a spokeswoman for Disney/ABC Television Group.

Vieira will remain on the air for new episodes through May and on repeats that will play over the summer before a new host takes over in the fall, the spokeswoman said.

The international quiz show of British origin gave rise to the popular culture question “Is that your final answer?” and was the basis for the 2008 film “Slumdog Millionaire,” which won a best picture Oscar.

Vieira, a nine-time Emmy winner, may be best-known as host of “Today,” the highly rated morning show on NBC, from 2006 to 2011. Before that she was a host on ABC’s daytime show “The View.”

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Eric Walsh

