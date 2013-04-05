FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Actor Wesley Snipes to finish tax sentence under house arrest
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
April 5, 2013 / 9:05 PM / 4 years ago

Actor Wesley Snipes to finish tax sentence under house arrest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. actor Wesley Snipes attends the "Brooklyn's Finest" premiere at the Palazzo del Cinema during the 66th Venice Film Festival September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

(Reuters) - U.S. actor Wesley Snipes has been released from prison and will spend the next four months under house arrest to complete his three-year prison sentence for tax evasion, a spokesman for the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons said on Friday.

The action film star, best known for the “Blade” trilogy, was released from prison in northwestern Pennsylvania on Tuesday and will be under house arrest until July 19, the spokesman said.

Snipes, 50, was convicted in 2008 of three misdemeanor counts of failing to file tax returns but was acquitted of felony fraud and filing false tax claims.

Prosecutors argued that Snipes had earned more than $38 million between 1999 and 2006 but failed to file income tax returns or pay any taxes during that time.

It was not known where Snipes will serve the remainder of his sentence. He was a resident of the upscale suburb of Windermere in Orlando, Florida, at the time of his conviction.

Federal records indicate Snipes is under the supervision of the New York Community Corrections Office, which oversees people under house arrest in the Bronx and Brooklyn boroughs of New York City, as well as New Jersey.

Snipes must gain approval to leave home detention, the spokesman said.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.