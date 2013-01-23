Whitney Houston's mother wonders if she could have saved singer

Cissy Houston, mother of the late singer Whitney Houston, is escorted as she bypasses the red carpet at the premiere of the new film "Sparkle" in Hollywood, California August 16, 2012. Houston's son Gary Houston (R) is seen walking behind her. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Whitney Houston’s mother has told People magazine that she questions her skills as a parent and wonders if she could have saved her superstar daughter from the drug use that played a role in her death.

“Was I a good mother?” Cissy Houston, 79, was quoted as telling the celebrity magazine in an advance excerpt released on Wednesday from the magazine’s Friday edition.

“I still wonder if I could have saved her somehow. But there’s no book written on how to be a parent. You do the best you can.”

Whitney Houston drowned accidentally in a Beverly Hills hotel bathtub on February 11, 2012, after taking cocaine and after a well-chronicled battle with drug addiction. She was 48.

Cissy Houston, a singer in her own right, talked to People about her daughter’s personal life and career while promoting her upcoming memoir, “Remembering Whitney.”

In the memoir, Cissy Houston says she was not aware of the early “partying” days of her daughter, known to the family as “Nippy.”

“I had no idea about Nippy’s ‘partying.’ And the truth is, back then I didn’t really want to know about it,” she writes, according to excerpts released to People.

Cissy Houston also discussed her daughter’s ex-husband Bobby Brown, who has had his own substance abuse problems and run-ins with the law. “He didn’t help her, that’s for damn sure,” Houston told the celebrity magazine of Brown.

The Grammy-winning singer left behind her only child, Bobbi Kristina, 19, who was hospitalized twice with anxiety after her mother’s death.

Last fall, Cissy, Bobbi Kristina, the singer’s brother and sister-in-law starred in a 14-episode reality show for cable channel Lifetime about their struggle to cope after Houston’s death called “The Houstons: On Our Own.”

Houston told the magazine she was “worried” about granddaughter Bobbi Kristina and “trying to make sure she doesn’t (follow the same path)” as her famous mother.

Cissy Houston’s interview with People, and excerpts from her memoir, can be found in the issue which reaches newsstands on January 25.