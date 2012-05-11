FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Whitney Houston's daughter stars in reality TV series
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
May 11, 2012 / 7:05 PM / 5 years ago

Whitney Houston's daughter stars in reality TV series

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Family members of Whitney Houston, including daughter Bobbi Kristina Houston Brown (L) enter Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Whitney Houston’s teenage daughter will star in a reality TV show that follows the family of the “I Will Always Love You” singer as they cope with her sudden death earlier this year.

The Lifetime channel said on Friday that Bobbi Kristina Brown, 19, Houston’s mother Cissy, the singer’s brother Gary, and her manager and sister-in-law Pat Houston would all appear in the show that will air later this year.

“The Houston Family Chronicles”, billed as a documentary series, will follow Pat and Gary Houston “as they take on their greatest challenge, supporting and guiding Bobbi Kristina as she faces the world alone, without the one person she relied on the most, her mother,” Lifetime said.

Bobbi Kristina is the only child of Houston with her ex-husband Bobby Brown, and she was hospitalized twice for anxiety after her mother was found dead in a Beverly Hills hotel room in February. She is now being raised by Pat and Gary Houston.

Houston, 48, drowned in her hotel room’s bathtub in what authorities have said was an accidental death triggered by cocaine use and heart disease. The singer had a history of addiction to cocaine and other drugs.

“The tragic loss of Whitney Houston left a void in the hearts of people all over the world, but certainly none more so than her beloved family,” said Lifetime programming executive Rob Sharenow.

“In this series, the multi-generations of the Houston family will bravely reveal their lives as they bond together to heal, love, and grow,” he added in a statement.

Pat Houston said she had been developing a TV project for herself for some time but the unexpected death of Houston had affected the direction of the show.

“It is my hope that others will be enlightened as they watch our family heal and move forward,” she said in a statement.

Lifetime, whose audience is largely female, said it had ordered 10 hour-long episodes of the series. A premier date has not yet been announced.

Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.