Comedian Will Ferrell to be honored with MTV award
February 27, 2013 / 7:30 PM / in 5 years

Comedian Will Ferrell to be honored with MTV award

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Producer and actor Will Ferrell arrives at the premiere of the film "Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Will Ferrell will be honored by MTV at its 2013 movie awards show in April for his work in television and film comedy, the cable television network said on Wednesday.

The actor and comedian, who spent years on the TV show “Saturday Night Live” and appeared in the films “Anchorman” and “Elf,” will receive MTV’s first Comedic Genius Award.

“Over the course of his extraordinary, 17-plus-year career, he has entertained audiences across the globe with an impressive array of laugh-out-loud performances on air, online and in films,” Stephen Friedman, MTV’s president, said in a statement.

Ferrell will receive the award at the April 14 show from the Sony Pictures Studios Lot in Culver City, California.

Reporting by Noreen O'Donnell; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
