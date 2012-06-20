FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Country singer Wynonna Judd marries for third time
#Entertainment News
June 20, 2012 / 8:51 PM / in 5 years

Country singer Wynonna Judd marries for third time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Judds, Wynonna Judd (L) and Naomi Judd arrive at the 46th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Sam Morris

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - American country singer Wynonna Judd has tied the knot for the third time, marrying her drummer fiance Cactus Moser.

Judd, 48, told Us Weekly magazine on Wednesday that the wedding took place on June 10 on her farm at Leiper’s Fork in Tennessee.

“I felt a joy that hasn’t been there before,” Judd told Us Weekly of the wedding.

Judd and Moser, 55, a drummer in the singer’s band The Big Noise, announced their engagement in December 2011. It’s the third marriage for the flame-haired singer, who found fame as a teenager on the country circuit in the 1980s with mother Naomi Judd.

Us Weekly said neither Naomi Judd, nor Wynonna’s half-sister actress Ashley Judd, attended the wedding.

Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy

