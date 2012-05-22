Comic book "X-Men" plan same-sex superhero wedding

Artwork from the cover of Marvel Comics #51 is shown in this undated publicity photograph released to Reuters May 22, 2012. Marvel comic book crime fighters X-Men have put down their weapons and picked up wedding rings for the first same-sex marriage in the superhero world, set for June. Marvel on Tuesday said Jean-Paul Beaubier, aka Northstar, a Canadian with piercing blue eyes and silver-streaked black hair who can move and fly at superhuman speeds, will propose to his longtime boyfriend Kyle Jinadu in the issue, "Astonishing X-Men #50," due on sale May 23. The pair will marry in the next issue of "Astonishing X-Men #51," on sale June 20, and some comic book retailers will be hosting wedding parties on that day, Marvel said. REUTERS/Marvel Comics/Handout

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Marvel comic book crime fighters X-Men have put down their weapons and picked up wedding rings for the first same-sex marriage in the superhero world, set for June.

Marvel on Tuesday said Jean-Paul Beaubier, aka Northstar, a Canadian with piercing blue eyes and silver-streaked black hair who can move and fly at superhuman speeds, will propose to his longtime boyfriend Kyle Jinadu in the issue, “Astonishing X-Men #50,” due on sale May 23.

“The Marvel Universe has always reflected the world outside your window, so we strive to make sure our characters, relationships and stories are grounded in that reality,” Marvel editor-in-chief, Axel Alonso said in a statement. “We’ve been working on this story for over a year to ensure Northstar and Kyle’s wedding reflects Marvel’s ‘world outside your window’ tradition.”

The pair will marry in the next issue of “Astonishing X-Men #51,” on sale June 20, and some comic book retailers will be hosting wedding parties on that day, Marvel said.

Northstar and Kyle have been a couple since 2009, but Marvel is not promising the pair will live happily ever after. In fact, Marvel asks in its wedding announcement: “Will their path to wedded matrimony in New York City be smooth or are there hidden dangers around the corner?”

As if battling evildoers and saving the world weren’t enough.