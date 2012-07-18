Zac Brown Band, Frank Ocean debut high on Billboard

Zac Brown (R) and Jimmy De Martini of Zac Brown Band perform during the Country Music Association (CMA) Music Festival in Nashville, Tennessee June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Country music group Zac Brown Band scored its second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday with “Uncaged,” while rapper Frank Ocean notched the No. 2 spot with his debut, “Channel Orange.”

“Uncaged,” the fourth studio album from the Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band, sold 234,000 copies in its first week according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Rapper Frank Ocean entered the chart at No. 2 with “Channel Orange” selling 131,000 copies in its first week, mostly through iTunes, where it was released exclusively on July 10, a week ahead of its wide release on July 17.

The album follows the rapper’s singles “Novacane” and “Swim Good,” both of which achieved chart success. Ocean, 24, made headlines earlier this month when he revealed online that his first love was a man, a ground-breaking admission of same-sex attraction in the world of hip hop.

Ocean and Zac Brown Band are the only two debut albums in this week’s Billboard top 10. Justin Bieber’s “Believe” held steady at No. 3, Chris Brown’s “Fortune” dropped to No. 4 after topping last week’s chart and Maroon 5’s “Overexposed” rounded out the top 5.

British singer Adele continued to break records with her Grammy-sweeping album “21.” The album notched 73 weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, the most weeks an album by a female artist has spent in the top 10, surpassing Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill,” which spent 72 weeks in the top 10 between 1995 and 1996.