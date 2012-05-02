Gabor's husband, daughter take dispute out of court

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The husband and estranged daughter of 95-year-old actress Zsa Zsa Gabor, whom a doctor described as bedridden and mostly unresponsive, said on Wednesday they will try to settle their dispute over her affairs outside a courtroom.

Gabor’s only child, Francesca Hilton, had asked a Los Angeles judge to appoint a conservator for her mother claiming the actress’s 9th husband, Frederic Prinz Von Anhalt, had isolated her and may be mishandling Gabor’s financial matters.

Attorneys for Hilton and von Anhalt on Wednesday asked the judge to delay a hearing on the matter, saying they hoped to resolve the issue on their own. “Miracles happen in mediation,” Hilton’s attorney Kenneth Kossof said.

Gabor, the glamorous blonde star of 1950s films “Moulin Rouge” and “Lili,” has been in and out of hospitals repeatedly since breaking her hip in 2010 and later having a leg amputated. She is cared for at her Bel Air mansion by Anhalt.

Evaluating her health for Wednesday’s hearing, Dr. Debra Judelson said in a written statement that Gabor is “bedbound, unable to hear or see clearly, unable to respond or answer questions, becomes agitated when outside of a familiar environment.”

Judelson also stated that Gabor is “calmer in familiar home environment with familiar people, agitated in hospital setting. Recognizes husband by voice/hand squeeze and able to be calmed by him.”

Hilton, 64, Gabor’s daughter from her second marriage to hotel baron Conrad Hilton, said in court documents that on two recent visits her mother seemed heavily sedated. She claims that Anhalt, 68, isolated Gabor from her friends and family and that Gabor’s home was in default over missed mortgage payments.

Anhalt’s attorney claimed in court papers that Hilton was not fit to be a conservator and that Anhalt has “managed (Gabor‘s) finances prudently while under significant financial straits created in large part by (Hilton‘s) own abuse of power of attorney.”

Hilton, an actress and writer, was the subject of a 2005 lawsuit involving family finances that was dismissed by a Los Angeles judge.

In the past year, von Anhalt has put Gabor’s mansion up for sale, announced plans to auction her fur coats to help pay for her medical care, and claimed he wanted make the ailing actress a mother again through egg donation, artificial insemination and a surrogate.