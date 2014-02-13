FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Entertainment One sees full-year earnings ahead of its expectations
February 13, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Entertainment One sees full-year earnings ahead of its expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Film and television content distribution company Entertainment One said it expects full-year earnings to be ahead of its expectations as both the film and television businesses continue to clock growth.

The company, which has over 35,000 film and television titles under its name, said reported revenue for the 10 months to Jan. 31 rose 56 percent, with a 65 percent rise in its core film revenue and a 34 percent rise in its television division revenue.

Entertainment One, which released 235 films in the 10 months to end January, including popular titles such as Now You See Me, American Hustle, and 12 Years a Slave, said pro forma revenue was up 7.5 percent on a constant currency basis.

Shares in Entertainment One were up 3.6 percent at 338.5 pence at 0811 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.

