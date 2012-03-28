UPDATE 1-Entertainment One sees in-line FY, eyes premium LSE listing

March 28 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd said it had a strong fourth quarter and that full-year results were expected to be in line with its expectations, benefiting from a robust performance at its film and television segments.

The company, which produces and distributes film and television content, also said it was considering applying for a premium listing on the main market on the London Stock Exchange during the coming financial year.

A premium listing on the main market would mean the company would be expected to meet the UK’s highest standards of regulation and corporate governance.

The firm had said last September that it was considering takeover approaches to cash in on the huge popularity of its children’s TV character Peppa Pig.

But last month, Entertainment One said that it was no longer considering a sale of the company as it did not receive any attractive offers, and would focus instead on acquisitions.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said the Peppa Pig character was also allocated an extra half hour broadcast slot in the United States. Peppa Pig is the number one pre-school UK toy and is gradually gaining wider popularity around the world.

The television business expects to deliver another strong year of growth and continues to build its pipeline of new shows, Entertainment One said.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 was released to DVD in the quarter and reached number one in both the UK and Canada, becoming the highest selling release so far this calendar year in both territories, and the company’s biggest digital release to date,” the firm added.

Entertainment One’s shares were down 2 percent at 155.8 pence at 0729 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.