ITV to pursue takeover of Canada's Entertainment One - Bloomberg
April 13, 2016 / 11:50 PM / a year ago

ITV to pursue takeover of Canada's Entertainment One - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - British commercial TV broadcaster ITV PLC is said to be pursuing a takeover of Canada’s Entertainment One Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

ITV, Britain’s biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster, has been in talks with Entertainment One; no final decision has been made, Bloomberg said.

It also said the talks may not result in a deal, citing the sources familiar with the situation.(bloom.bg/1Sgxyb0)

Spokesmen for ITV and Entertainment One were not immediately available for comment.

Based in Toronto with its shares listed in London, Entertainment One’s high-profile partnerships in recent years include those with DreamWorks Studios and production company Mark Gordon Co (Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

