New Issue-Entertainment Properties sells $125 mln perpetuals

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Entertainment Properties Trust on Thursday sold $125 million of cumulative preferred perpetual shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $75 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES AMT $125 MLN COUPON 6.625 PCT MATURITY PERPETURAL TYPE SHRS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 10/12/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTLERY FITCH DOUBLE-B NON-CALLABLE N/A