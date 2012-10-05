FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Entertainment Properties sells $125 mln perpetuals
October 5, 2012 / 5:20 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Entertainment Properties sells $125 mln perpetuals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Entertainment Properties Trust on
Thursday sold $125 million of cumulative preferred perpetual
shares, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $75 million. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and
RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
 
BORROWER: ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES

AMT $125 MLN    COUPON 6.625 PCT   MATURITY    PERPETURAL
TYPE SHRS       ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   01/15/2013 
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  10/12/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTLERY
FITCH DOUBLE-B                     NON-CALLABLE   N/A

