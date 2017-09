Dec 19 (Reuters) - Entra ASA :

* Announces sale of Grønnegata 122 in Tromsø

* Says transaction is based on a property value of 72 million Norwegian crowns ($9.73 million), which is 47 pct above current book values

* Closing is expected to take place on April 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.4000 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)