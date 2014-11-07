FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norway's Entra gets part of NOK 1 bln Bergen contract
November 7, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Norway's Entra gets part of NOK 1 bln Bergen contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Entra ASA

* Entra OPF Utvikling AS and HENT AS has entered into a fixed-cost contract for a total renovation and extension of Lars Hilles Gate 30 in Bergen.

* Entra OPF is owned by Entra and Oslo Pensjonsforsikring with 50 percent each.

* The contract value is approximately NOK 1 bln.

* The property consists of approximately 35,000 square metres and it is planned to extend this by around 10,000 square metres to a total of 45,000 square metres .

* Construction will begin in Q4 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

