BRIEF-Entra IPO oversubscribed
#Financials
October 7, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Entra IPO oversubscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Entra Eiendom As

* The Joint Bookrunners in the Offering have received orders such that the Offering is oversubscribed within the indicative price range on the base deal of up to 44,262,296 new shares and no less than 40,000,000 sale shares and additional shares.

* ABG Sundal Collier Norge ASA, Goldman Sachs International and Swedbank Norge are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the Offering.

* Danske Bank, Handelsbanken Capital Markets and Kempen & Co are acting as Co-Lead Managers for the Offering.

* DNB Markets is acting as financial advisor to the selling shareholder. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
