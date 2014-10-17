FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Entra sells shares at top of narrowed IPO offer range
October 17, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's Entra sells shares at top of narrowed IPO offer range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian property developer Entra completed its initial public offering at the top of its narrowed offer range on Friday after cutting the sale earlier this week, it said in a statement.

Entra sold its shares at 65 crowns apiece, in the middle of its initial 61-72 crown offer range and at the top of the 63-65 crown narrowed range.

The Norwegian government will retain 56.2 percent of the firm after the IPO, which could be reduced to 49.6 percent in case the over-allotment option is fully exercised by the offering’s managers.

The government earlier said it could cut its stake as low as 34 percent.

Entra also sold 41.5 million new shares, below an earlier plan for 44.25 million. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
