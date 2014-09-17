Norway govt prepares for Entra IPO

OSLO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s government plans to launch an initial public offering of property manager Entra Eiendom, to be renamed Entra, selling both new and existing shares, it said on Wednesday.

“The exact timing of the proposed IPO remains subject to receiving the relevant approvals from Oslo Stock Exchange as well as prevailing market conditions,” the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said in a statement.

The proceeds from the sale of new shares will be used to repay certain interest-bearing, targeting a loan-to-value ratio of around 50 percent, below the 56 percent at the end of the second quarter. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Editing by Joachim Dagenborg)