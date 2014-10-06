FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Entra Eiendom aims to raise $415 mln in IPO
October 6, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's Entra Eiendom aims to raise $415 mln in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s Entra Eiendom hopes to raise up to 2.7 billion crowns ($414.49 million) with its initial public offering, by offering shares in a price range of 61 to 72 crowns per share, valuing the firm at up to 12.9 billion crowns, it said on Monday.

The firm hopes to list on the Oslo stock exchange on Oct. 17. The Norwegian government, the firm’s main shareholder, will keep a stake of at least 34 percent.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said the sale would consist of up to 125 million new and existing shares.

1 US dollar = 6.5140 Norwegian krone Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

