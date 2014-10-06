UPDATE 1-Norway's Entra Eiendom aims to raise $415 mln in IPO

* Shares offered in range NOK 61-72

* Values firm at up to NOK 12.9 bln (Adds detail)

OSLO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian property firm Entra Eiendom launched an initial public offering on Monday, which could be one of the largest in the Nordic country this year, aiming to raise up to 2.7 billion crowns ($414.49 million).

The sale consists of up to 125 million new and existing shares in a price range of 61-72 crowns per share, valuing the company at up to 12.9 billion crowns.

The firm expects to list on the Oslo stock exchange on Oct. 17. The Norwegian government, the firm’s main shareholder, will keep a stake of at least 34 percent.

“Entra is expected to be one of the biggest listings in Norway this year,” the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said in a statement. “This will be an important step ... towards increased private ownership.”

The centre-right government of Prime Minister Erna Solberg has pledged to reduce its stakes in several state-controlled firms to promote private ownership in Norwegian business.

The Norwegian government is the biggest shareholder in some of the country’s largest firms, including oil firm Statoil , aluminium producer Norsk Hydro and telecoms operator Telenor.

ABG Sundal Collier, Goldman Sachs and Swedbank are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the Entra IPO, with Danske Bank, Handelsbanken and Kempen & Co acting as co-lead managers.

DNB Markets is acting as financial advisor to the Norwegian government. (1 US dollar = 6.5140 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik and Louise Heavens)