Feb 17 (Reuters) - Entra Asa

* John Fredriksen’s Geveran Trading co. ltd. has sold 925,000 Entra shares

* After this sale Geveran Trading co. ltd. has a total position of 17,475,000 shares representing approximately 9.51% of the outstanding shares of Entra ASA. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)