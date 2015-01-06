FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Entertainment One buys stake in 'Grey's Anatomy' producer MGC
January 6, 2015

Entertainment One buys stake in 'Grey's Anatomy' producer MGC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - TV distributor Entertainment One is buying a majority stake in The Mark Gordon Company (MGC), the producer of TV show “Grey’s Anatomy” and movies including “Speed” and “Saving Private Ryan”, to create a new TV and film studio joint venture.

The British company said on Tuesday it would pay $132.6 million, comprising $127.5 million in cash and $5.1 million in shares, for a 51 percent stake in MGC, with an option to buy the rest of the company in seven years. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

