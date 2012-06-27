FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Entropic Communications raises 2nd-qtr outlook
June 27, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Entropic Communications raises 2nd-qtr outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Ups Q2 adj EPS forecast to about $0.08 from $0.03

* Raises Q2 rev view to $81 mln-$82 mln from $75 mln-$77 mln

* Shares up 24 pct in premarket trading

June 27 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Entropic Communications Inc raised its second-quarter outlook on increased demand for its home networking and direct broadcast satellite products, sending its shares up 24 percent in premarket trading.

The company now expects second-quarter revenue of $81 million to $82 million, up from its earlier forecast of $75 million to $77 million.

Entropic said it expects to break even on a per share for the quarter.

Excluding items, the company now sees earnings of about 8 cents per share, up from its prior forecast of 3 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 3 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $76.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company rose to $5.05 in trading before the bell on Wednesday. They closed at $4.08 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

