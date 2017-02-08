Billionaire Ira Rennert and his holding company will ask a federal appeals court on Thursday to overturn a verdict that they looted the Magnesium Corp of America and owe at least $213 million to the trustee for MagCorp’s bankruptcy estate.

Rennert and The Renco Group, represented by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, want the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to find that a Manhattan federal jury could not agree on a verdict and reached a compromise so they could go home, which would make the 2015 verdict unconstitutional.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lpIFzN