Billionaire Ira Rennert and his holding company will ask a
federal appeals court on Thursday to overturn a verdict that
they looted the Magnesium Corp of America and owe at least $213
million to the trustee for MagCorp’s bankruptcy estate.
Rennert and The Renco Group, represented by Orrick
Herrington & Sutcliffe, want the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals to find that a Manhattan federal jury could not agree on
a verdict and reached a compromise so they could go home, which
would make the 2015 verdict unconstitutional.
