Judge dissolves injunction blocking expansion of California airport

A federal magistrate judge has dissolved a 13-year-old injunction blocking an expansion at an eastern California airport that serves the town of Mammoth Lakes and surrounding ski areas.

U.S. Magistrate Kandis Westmore said Friday the 2003 injunction was clearly limited to a proposed 2000 expansion and it would be improper to maintain it as a “prophylactic measure” to guard against a new and different agency action.

