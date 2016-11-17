Judge rejects environmental challenge to Alabama bridge plan

Federal and state officials did not violate environmental laws when they approved a $500 million bridge replacement project in Birmingham, Alabama, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John Ott on Tuesday granted summary judgment to the Federal Highway Administration and the Alabama Department of Transportation, ruling they adequately supported their finding that the project had no significant environmental impact.

