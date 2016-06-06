Appeals court upholds hunting of captive-bred endangered antelopes

A U.S. appeals court has upheld a rule that allows hunting of U.S. captive-bred members of three species of African antelopes whose wild relatives are protected by the Endangered Species Act.

Congress was within its bounds to grant a hunting exemption for the antelopes, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled on Friday in rejecting an appeal by the Friends of Animals conservation group.

