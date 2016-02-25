FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit upholds EPA anti-haze plan for Arizona
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
February 25, 2016 / 1:23 AM / 2 years ago

9th Circuit upholds EPA anti-haze plan for Arizona

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday upheld the Environmental Protection Agency’s partial rejection of the state of Arizona’s plan for reducing visible haze from a coal-fired power plant in favor of more stringent federal measures.

Arizona and the Salt River Project Agricultural Improvement and Power District had asked the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to overturn the EPA plan to reduce emissions from the Coronado Generating Station in eastern Arizona.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/20W4aFM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
