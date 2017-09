A U.S. appeals court panel on Tuesday rejected attempts to block a proposed access trail at the Snowmass Ski Resort in Aspen, Colorado, which is located within the White River National Forest.

In so doing, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld the U.S. Forest Service’s exception of ski areas from regulations requiring national forest lands in Colorado to remain roadless.

