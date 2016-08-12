FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Judge dismisses challenge to basing F-35 fighters in Vermont
August 12, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Judge dismisses challenge to basing F-35 fighters in Vermont

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A federal judge has granted the U.S. Air Force summary judgment in a lawsuit challenging on environmental grounds its plans to base new F-35 fighter jets at a Vermont Air National Guard station.

An Air Force environmental impact statement on the F-35 joint strike fighter plan fully accounted for noise and other factors, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday, rejecting challenges brought by six residents who live nearby and a group calling itself the Stop the F-35 Coalition.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2baStMl

