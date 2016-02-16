FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conservation groups to sue U.S. over new bat rule
February 16, 2016

Conservation groups to sue U.S. over new bat rule

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Conservation groups said on Friday they intend to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over a new rule they say is a serious danger to a bat species whose population has already been hammered by a widespread fungal disease.

The groups are challenging a rule issued by the agency in January they claim could lead to the destruction of the habitat of the northern long-eared bat through logging, coal mining and other development.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1R5ZavF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
