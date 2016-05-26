Conservation group challenges planned transfer of Montana bison refuge

An environmental group has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service plan to transfer a national bison refuge in Montana to a government trust for the benefit of two local Native American tribes.

Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility said in it complaint filed on Monday that the service has failed to complete a required analysis of a transfer of the National Bison Range under the National Environmental Policy Act or put forth a comprehensive conservation plan in violation of the Refuge Act and the National Wildlife Refuge System Improvement Act.

