Conservation group challenges planned transfer of Montana bison refuge
May 26, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Conservation group challenges planned transfer of Montana bison refuge

David Bailey

1 Min Read

An environmental group has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service plan to transfer a national bison refuge in Montana to a government trust for the benefit of two local Native American tribes.

Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility said in it complaint filed on Monday that the service has failed to complete a required analysis of a transfer of the National Bison Range under the National Environmental Policy Act or put forth a comprehensive conservation plan in violation of the Refuge Act and the National Wildlife Refuge System Improvement Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1U98jSO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
