Environmental case against Boeing belongs in state court - 9th Circuit

(Reuters) -

A U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday that a class action against Boeing over the allegedly faulty cleanup of hazardous substances at one of its aircraft parts plants should be heard in Washington state court.

The lawsuit filed in 2013 by 108 people who live near a Boeing plant in Auburn, Washington, alleges negligence by Boeing and Landau Associates, a company the aerospace giant hired in 2002 to investigate and remediate pollution at the facility.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ZjNbxa