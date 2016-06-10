FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. appeals court affirms dismissal of challenge to California casino
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 10, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

U.S. appeals court affirms dismissal of challenge to California casino

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A U.S. gaming commission did not violate environmental laws when it approved a Native American casino in California near San Diego without an extensive review of its potential impact, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday.

A full environmental review of the Jamul Indian Village casino could not have been completed in 2013 within the short timetable mandated by the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, creating an irreconcilable conflict with the National Environmental Policy Act, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WHVF3N

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.