U.S. appeals court affirms dismissal of challenge to California casino

A U.S. gaming commission did not violate environmental laws when it approved a Native American casino in California near San Diego without an extensive review of its potential impact, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday.

A full environmental review of the Jamul Indian Village casino could not have been completed in 2013 within the short timetable mandated by the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, creating an irreconcilable conflict with the National Environmental Policy Act, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WHVF3N