a year ago
9th Circuit upholds expanded vehicle access to California dunes area
August 17, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

9th Circuit upholds expanded vehicle access to California dunes area

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has upheld a federal plan allowing expanded use of off-road vehicles in a sand dunes special recreation area in California, rejecting arguments that the plan violated environmental laws.

In a decision issued on Monday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a summary judgment ruling for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in a lawsuit brought by the Center for Biological Diversity and three other environmental groups challenging the plan to reopen parts of the recreation area near the U.S.-Mexico border to off-road vehicles.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bifuKf

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
