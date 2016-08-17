9th Circuit upholds expanded vehicle access to California dunes area

A U.S. appeals court has upheld a federal plan allowing expanded use of off-road vehicles in a sand dunes special recreation area in California, rejecting arguments that the plan violated environmental laws.

In a decision issued on Monday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a summary judgment ruling for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in a lawsuit brought by the Center for Biological Diversity and three other environmental groups challenging the plan to reopen parts of the recreation area near the U.S.-Mexico border to off-road vehicles.

