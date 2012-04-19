FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

EU climate chief to review ETS auctioning regulation by yr-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HORSENS, Denmark, April 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission will review the auctioning regulation for the EU’s carbon Emissions Trading System (ETS) by the end of the year, EU Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard said on Thursday.

“We are moving forward with this first annual report, in which we will address a number of issues, including this auctioning profile,” Hedegaard told reporters.

“Then we will not be flooding the market with as many allowances.”

She was speaking on the sidelines of informal meetings of EU energy and environment ministers in Denmark.

The carbon market has collapsed to record lows, meaning it no longer serves its purpose of encouraging low carbon investment.

The current phase of the ETS market runs till the end of this year. A new regime comes into effect in 2013 which will bring into the system new industries and imposed requirements for more pollution permits to be paid for, rather than allocated for free. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)

