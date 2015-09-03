Judge vacates U.S. protection for lesser prairie chicken

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Texas has vacated the threatened species listing of the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act, saying the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service did not follow its own rules.

The service failed to conduct an analysis of all the 15 criteria under the Policy for the Evaluation of Conservation Efforts (PECE), and the analysis was “neither rigorous nor valid” as the agency failed to consider material information, wrote U.S. District Judge Robert Junell on Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EBFcX3