Q&A: lawyer decries 'pay-to-play' endangered animal exports

A federal judge in September rejected an animal rights group's challenge to the issuance of an export permit to send seven U.S. laboratory-born chimpanzees, which were listed as endangered in 2015, to a British zoo.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Washington, D.C., found the New England Anti-Vivisection Society lacked standing to challenge a permit issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service allowing the chimpanzees to be exported from the Yerkes National Primate Research Center in Atlanta to Wingham Wildlife Park in southeast England.

