a year ago
Six northeastern states sue EPA over regional pollution control
#Westlaw News
October 6, 2016 / 10:31 PM / a year ago

Six northeastern states sue EPA over regional pollution control

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Six northeastern U.S. states on Thursday sued the federal government demanding the Environmental Protection Agency take overdue action to reduce air pollution flowing from states upwind.

New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont asked a federal court in Manhattan to order the EPA to act on a petition the states filed in late 2013 to add nine more states to a regional air pollution control program established by Congress under the Clean Air Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dP7Rvz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
