Youth climate change lawsuit against U.S., industry may proceed -judge

A federal judge in Oregon has said 21 young environmental activists may proceed with their lawsuit alleging the government's response to climate change has been slow and failing and violates their constitutional rights.

The U.S. government and groups representing the energy and manufacturing industries had moved to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that plaintiffs - children ranging from 8 to 19 years old and the environmental group Earth Guardians - had failed to state cognizable claims.

