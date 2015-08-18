FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Carolina, green group quarrel over Duke Energy's coal ash cleanup
August 18, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

North Carolina, green group quarrel over Duke Energy's coal ash cleanup

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - North Carolina’s environmental agency and local conservation groups are accusing each other of bad motives in a proposed settlement with power group Duke Energy over three leaky coal ash dump sites seen as threatening the state’s waterways.

At issue is Duke’s offer to immediately begin the cleanup of the three sites to end three separate lawsuits filed in 2013 by the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources to enforce state clean water regulations.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1gTxMTY

