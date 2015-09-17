FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Navy agrees to limits on Pacific Ocean underwater noise
September 17, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. Navy agrees to limits on Pacific Ocean underwater noise

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Navy has agreed to stop using deafening underwater sonar and explosives in parts of the Pacific Ocean where dolphins and whales congregate, settling at least temporarily a decade of litigation by conservationists to protect marine mammals.

The settlement agreement finalized on Monday in the U.S. District Court for Hawaii limits for the first time where and when the Navy will perform certain training exercises around Hawaii and Southern California, according to the nonprofit environmental law firm Earthjustice.

