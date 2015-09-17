U.S. Navy agrees to limits on Pacific Ocean underwater noise

(Reuters) - The U.S. Navy has agreed to stop using deafening underwater sonar and explosives in parts of the Pacific Ocean where dolphins and whales congregate, settling at least temporarily a decade of litigation by conservationists to protect marine mammals.

The settlement agreement finalized on Monday in the U.S. District Court for Hawaii limits for the first time where and when the Navy will perform certain training exercises around Hawaii and Southern California, according to the nonprofit environmental law firm Earthjustice.

