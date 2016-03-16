Court dismisses challenge to Army Corps permit for shore supports

By David Bailey

A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit brought by conservation groups against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over its reissuance of a nationwide permit allowing building shoreline supports using dredged and fill material.

A federal judge for the District of Columbia ruled the three plaintiff groups - the National Wildlife Federation, Ogeechee Riverkeeper and Savannah Riverkeeper - lacked standing and dismissed their complaint, which alleged violations of the Administrative Procedure Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RNFI4B