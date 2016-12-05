FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Safari Club, NRA appeal ban on Zimbabwean elephant trophies
December 5, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 9 months ago

Safari Club, NRA appeal ban on Zimbabwean elephant trophies

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Safari Club International and the National Rifle Association are appealing a federal judge's September ruling upholding an import ban on trophies of African elephants hunted for sport in Zimbabwe.

Safari Club, which supports hunters' rights and promotes wildlife conservation efforts, and the NRA filed an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Wednesday challenging U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth's decision.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gYgEjW

