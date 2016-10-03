FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. court upholds interim ban on Zimbabwean elephant trophies
October 3, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

U.S. court upholds interim ban on Zimbabwean elephant trophies

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Friday upheld a suspension on the importation of trophies from African elephants hunted for sport in Zimbabwe, denying challenges brought by the Safari Club International and the National Rifle Association.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced an interim suspension on the imports in 2014, saying it could no longer make a finding required under its regulations that killing elephants for trophies would enhance the species' survival.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d8dJQQ

