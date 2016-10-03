U.S. court upholds interim ban on Zimbabwean elephant trophies

A federal judge on Friday upheld a suspension on the importation of trophies from African elephants hunted for sport in Zimbabwe, denying challenges brought by the Safari Club International and the National Rifle Association.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced an interim suspension on the imports in 2014, saying it could no longer make a finding required under its regulations that killing elephants for trophies would enhance the species' survival.

