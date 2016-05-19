Massachusetts high court says state must set emissions caps

Massachusetts’ highest court has ruled that the state must set hard limits on greenhouse gas emissions under a 2008 law passed to combat climate change.

Regulations put forth to date by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection “fail to ensure the type of mass-based reductions in greenhouse gases across the sources or categories of sources regulated under each of the programs, as intended by the Legislature,” the Supreme Judicial Court said in opinion issued on Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OLlInP