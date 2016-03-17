Group sues to protect California spotted owl, eight other species

By David Bailey

An environmental group sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday for failing to act on its requests to protect the California spotted owl and eight other species under the Endangered Species Act.

The California spotted owl has twice been denied listing and the service has not ruled on a third petition filed in January 2015 by conservation groups alleging habitat and population declines from logging, the Center for Biological Diversity said in a U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia lawsuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PdxZe0